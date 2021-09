DENVER (CBS4) – A smoky, red sunrise greeted most of Colorado early Friday morning, setting the tone for the hot day ahead. Many cities and towns will potentially see new record highs by Friday afternoon, and a few locations could even challenge their all-time September record high. The hot weather is being caused by a strong area of high pressure that is sitting almost directly on top of Colorado. In addition to the heat it will be extremely dry around the state with relative humidity values expected to be in the single digits and teens. This will elevate the fire danger...