AP News in Brief at 9:02 p.m. EDT

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. Some groups say they...

www.djournal.com

NFLPosted by
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————-ONLY ON AP————————LOUISIANA POLICE DEATH-FEDERAL PROBE — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy. An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases...
Lifestyleklif.com

Dozens of Americans, Foreign Citizens Flown Out of Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dozens of U.S. citizens are among a group of about 200 people that were flown out of Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday morning. The Qatari Airways flight, which is also carrying Canadians, Germans and Hungarians, is headed to Doha. Today’s development follows the mass evacuations of Americans...
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The State Department is 'concerned' the Taliban are still the Taliban

The Taliban may have taken over Afghanistan, executed our Afghan allies, and begun holding Americans hostage after President Joe Biden abandoned them, but we have nothing to worry about. The State Department is watching closely, and it is very concerned. The State Department expressed its concerns about the Taliban forming...
Afghanistanabc17news.com

EXCERPT: On 9/11, reporting from Taliban-controlled Kabul

In the late afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, Associated Press correspondent Kathy Gannon, on assignment in Afghanistan, received a phone call from New York. It was morning there. On the phone was her boss, who said a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Then a second plane flew into the second tower, and her boss hung up. What followed were days of chaos and uncertainty that led to a U.S. air war against the country’s ruling Taliban and, by mid-November, that group’s withdrawal.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

The U.S. has halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees after discovering a few cases of measles among Afghans arriving in the United States. A U.S. government document viewed by The Associated Press warned the development would have a severe impact on an evacuation that since Aug. 15 has moved many thousands of people out of Taliban-held Afghanistan. The decision was made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the halt stemmed from discovery of measles among four Afghans who had arrived in the United States.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.

