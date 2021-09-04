Letter: Questioning my decisions

Individuals who choose a career in the medical profession must complete extensive studies in “health science,” should be willing to place the patient welfare above their own, if necessary, and at the very least, do the patient no harm. Medical professionals are at the highest risk of contracting a disease and transmitting a disease or infection to their patients and the general public. When we go to a medical provider we want to get well not sick or die. Any medical provider or personnel who reject science and their training and refuse to be vaccinated is not a medical “professional.” They are a threat to their coworkers, patients and the community. In a time of a critical shortage of nurses and medical personnel (due to anti-vaxers) St. Luke’s has shown it is willing to place patient care and safety above profit by requiring their employees to be vaccinated or terminated. The issue is not an individuals right not to be vaccinated, it is everyone else’s right not to be infected and or die. If everyone was vaccinated, hospitals would not be full, millions of people would not be dead and life would be back to normal. We are where we are now because people have a “right” not to get vaccinated.