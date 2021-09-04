CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Letter: Questioning my decisions

By Tom Wynne
Curry Coastal Pilot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID crisis first hit, we were quarantined for months because the lawmakers were trying to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed. As of today, August 18, there is only one ICU bed available in the four Southern Oregon counties. What's changed?. Walking around the store today, there were...

