CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Michaels, MD

New St. Michaels commissioner promises to be fair, but comes under scrutiny from some residents

By BRAD DRESS bdress@chespub.com
stardem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MICHAELS — The newest member of the Commissioners of St. Michaels has come under scrutiny for her affiliation with both a local interest group and the St. Michaels Business Association, but the commissioner is pushing back against the skeptics — arguing that her history of good Samaritanism, pro-business beliefs and support for resident life could help the town heal lingering divides.

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Michaels, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Saint Michaels, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Advertising#Syrian#Smac#Smba#Commissioners Tad Dupont#Democrat#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy