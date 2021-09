(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s revenue for August was about $29.9 million above the state’s estimates. “The State of West Virginia continues just to percolate along and do absolutely wonderful,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “If you'll think back a few years, we had doom and gloom all the time. Now, all I do is continue to report to you good number after good number. … Our growth continues from the standpoint of all kinds of different sectors, whether it be personal income tax collections, sales taxes, or even our severance taxes. The State is doing wonderful. We're on really rock solid ground and we're just gonna keep building on it.”