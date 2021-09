One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that more American families are saying good riddance to public schools and hello to homeschooling. According to a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau, “In the first week (April 23-May 5) of Phase 1 of the Household Pulse Survey, about 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children reported homeschooling. By fall, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported homeschooling (Sept. 30-Oct. 12). … That change represents an increase of 5.6 percentage points and a doubling of U.S. households that were homeschooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior year.”