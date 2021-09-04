Matt Jennings after falling to CSP

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior outside hitter Anna Jonynas has been named to the Keweenaw Classic All-Tournament Team. Jonynas (Orland Park, Ill.) led the Huskies with 3.25 kills per set and tallied a double-double in three of the four matches. She had 52 total kills, 53 digs, five aces, and a pair of blocks. She had nine kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 sweep of No. 9 Minnesota Duluth on Thursday. Against Minnesota State in the Friday early match, Jonynas had 12 kills and 12 digs. She added 18 kills and 18 assists in the nightcap against No. 16 St. Cloud State while hitting .412. The weekend wrapped up against No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul where Jonynas had 13 kills and 11 assists.