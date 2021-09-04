AEW ALL OUT PPV PRIMER 9/5: Javier’s preview & predictions for C.M. Punk vs. Darby Allin, Omega vs. Christian for the AEW World Championship, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The AEW All Out PPV will take place on September 5, 2021 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first PPV out of Jacksonville since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The biggest draw is the return of C.M. Punk to in-ring action after a hiatus of seven years. We may also be witness to the end of an era as Chris Jericho put his career on the line for one final match with MJF. The Elite defend their titles as Kenny Omega faces Christian Cage and the Young Bucks face the Lucha Brothers in a steel cage match, and more. Also lurking in the wild are free agents Brian Danielson and possibly Adam Cole who can make surprise appearances. Now on to the matches.