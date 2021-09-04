Warranty Administrator

As with an appliance or car warranty, a home warranty protects your investment from system failures. For many home buyers, especially those purchasing older homes, a warranty can reduce the financial risk in the vulnerable period immediately after the sale, before the homeowner has had time to build up an emergency fund. But this only helps if the home buyer ultimately spends less on the warranty than they would on emergency home costs, or if the home warranty cost doesn’t prevent them from building their emergency fund. The total cost will vary by home warranty company and is directly affected by what’s covered in the base plan, what add-ons are selected, and the service charges for service visits and claims. It’s critical to read the fine print and understand what is and is not covered and what conditions may exist to make claims when budgeting for home warranty cost.