Warranty Administrator
Porsche Centre Edinburgh has an exciting opportunity for a motivated Warranty Administrator to join our team. A successful warranty administrator will have excellent administration skills and the ability to work both independently and within the service team. This role will require a significant amount of attention to detail and organisational skills along with the technical ability to fully understand the operations of a busy service department. Ideally you will have experience either as a warranty administrator or have been an experienced vehicle technician within a franchised dealership.www.am-online.com
