Flood Insurance Claims and More Information
The City of Norwalk Offers Information on Filing Flood Insurance Claims and How to Clean Up After a Flood. If your property has flooded, promptly report the loss to your insurance agent or company. An insurance adjuster will be assigned to work with you throughout the claims process. The adjuster will call to set up a time to inspect your property in-person or remotely within a few days. Ask if you can get an advance payment. Advance payments are deducted from the final claim payment. Complete details from FEMA can be found HERE.www.norwalkct.org
