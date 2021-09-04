Flood Insurance Claims and More Information

Sometimes, filing a claim doesn't make sense. When my husband and I bought our newly built home a little over a decade ago, we were worried that some of the more modern materials used to construct it would end up being inferior. In fact, I remember expressing my concern that we'd be getting polyethylene pipes for our plumbing instead of copper. The logic on our builder's part was that copper is more prone to rust and freezing, and so polyethylene was a better choice. As a non-plumbing expert, I decided to go with the flow.