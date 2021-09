The EU Council's recent decision to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list has left concern, as well as some confusion, in its wake. The Council released its statement on the matter Monday, removing the U.S. from its list of countries for which restrictions should be lifted and, in essence, recommending that restrictions for U.S. inbound travelers be restored. An infographic shared by the Council, however, indicated that the EU continues to support travel into the EU by those who are fully vaccinated, suggesting that unvaccinated travelers would likely bear the brunt of any resulting policy changes.