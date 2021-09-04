CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan’s Summerfest performance leaves fans wishing they could ‘Play It Again’

Since his first hit song “All My Friends Say” in 2017, Luke Bryan has been the face of country music. Despite some saying the pinnacle of his career is behind him, Bryan’s most recent album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart immediately after its announcement. His most recent single, “Songs You Never Heard,” peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Charts.

