Historians to look at lore, people of Hunter Mill Road area

Welcome to this fully renovated brick rancher with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and abundant storage space! This home sits on just under a half acre parcel and has a beautiful front porch that over looks a large horse pasture across the street. Inside the home you will enjoy abundant natural light, refinished original hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and a sleek, stylish and generously proportioned kitchen that flows to the comfortable living room. The kitchen offers high quality stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, granite countertops, quality fixtures and finishes, and an accented baby blue island for entertaining and eating. Both the master bathroom and hallway bathroom have been updated with a fresh and crisp design including a brand new tile shower in the master bathroom, updated vanities, quartz countertops and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The spacious full basement houses the washer and dryer, has a work shop area and large enough to also be used as a recreational room. Outside the home you will find the large rear patio great for entertaining and 3 large sheds which have electric and workshop benches. Some additional bonuses include a brand new heat pump and new ductwork, new well pump, new roof flashing and vents, many replacement vinyl windows. Call today to schedule a private tour!