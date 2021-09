The big lease deals and rental concessions that were offered by residential landlords a year ago appear to be all but gone as the apartment market has rebounded since the start of the pandemic. Despite a short bump in the road in the spring of 2020, the Chicago multifamily market has remained mostly steady and landlords have not had similar issues leasing apartments this summer as they had a year ago. The market has been going so well, that one top luxury leasing executive proclaimed that “demand for urban, new luxury apartments has never been stronger,” in an interview for Illinois Real Estate Journal’s August issue.