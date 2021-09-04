Cajuns unable to make second-half adjustments; other takeaways from UL's loss to Texas

It’s a major emphasis of this program and it played a large part in last year’s upset of Iowa State, but UL had a nightmarish day in the kicking game in Saturday’s loss to Texas. The good news is Kenny Almendares nailed both of his field goals, but even he got an extra point blocked. The coverage teams weren’t sharp on punts or kickoffs and the Cajuns booted the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds.