CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Cajuns unable to make second-half adjustments; other takeaways from UL's loss to Texas

By KEVIN FOOTE
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a major emphasis of this program and it played a large part in last year’s upset of Iowa State, but UL had a nightmarish day in the kicking game in Saturday’s loss to Texas. The good news is Kenny Almendares nailed both of his field goals, but even he got an extra point blocked. The coverage teams weren’t sharp on punts or kickoffs and the Cajuns booted the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#American Football#Ul#Iowa State#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy