One day before Georgia's home opener against UAB, we sat down with each staff member to get their final predictions on the game. Even if JT Daniels were to play, with the way in which Georgia is struggling with health and finding an identity offensively, I find it hard to believe they put up an exorbitant amount of points on Saturday. Combine that with the fact that UAB will be attempting to run the football, I just don't see this game being a high-scoring affair. This will be a defensive-led football game, with Georgia pouring it on in the second half.