8508 Wetherly Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Welcome to this adorable 3 bed, 1 bath rancher located in the West End in the sought-out neighborhood, Beverly Hills! This home has so much to offer with updates that include fresh paint throughout the whole house, hardwood floors, a newer roof, and so much more. Step into the kitchen and you will notice the upgraded cabinets, gas cooking, and updated ceiling fan fixtures in every room. Not only does the inside have great features to offer, step outside and see that this home has a fully fenced-in yard and 3 detached storage sheds. You can't beat this location being surrounded by shops and local restaurants. You are also only 10 minutes away from Short Pump and just a quick commute to downtown Richmond. Don't miss out on this opportunity before it's gone!