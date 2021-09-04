7901 Patriots Landing Pl, New Kent, VA 23141

Absolutely Captivating, Transitional Home in desirable Patriots Landing with Full Walk-Out Basement. One-of-a-kind living that fits every need. Situated on quiet cul-de-sac lot with lake views from the back yard is like a retreat! A total of 7 Bedrooms and 6 Full Bathrooms. There are Bedrooms on every level. Open floor concept on the Main Level with 2 Story Formal Entry that leads to the LR and DR. Spacious Family Rm with gorgeous stone gas fireplace opens to Gourmet Kitchen that features center island, stainless, double wall ovens, walk-in pantry and screened porch that overlooks the back. First level also includes a spacious Bedroom, Full Bath and an addt'l Half Bath. Second Floor includes the Primary Suite with Spa Bath that includes tiled shower, separate tub, His/Her vanities and a 17x8 Walk-in closet. 3 More Bedrooms, 2 with a shared J&J Bath and a innovative Theatre Room. 3rd Level includes a retreat of a Bedroom and Full Bath. Full Walk-Out Basement includes TONS of entertaining space, custom bar area, additional Bedroom and Full Bath. Custom paver patio w/outdoor Kitchen and gas fire-pit with built-in seating. . Professional outdoor lighting. 3.5 Car Garage. A must see.