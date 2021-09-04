Students should maintain regular, healthy eating habits

Megan Johnson McCullough –Fish are definitely a great protein source that is light, low in calories, and ha little bad fat. Consuming seafood is beneficial for the heart and even for neurological development. Yet there is controversy regarding the mercury that is found in fish which is in fact a toxic metal. Truth be told, the benefits of eating fish far exceed the traces of mercury. Mercury is released into our air and when it settles, lands on the ground and therefore in water as well. The fish absorb this product. The longer living fish and fish that eat other fish therefore have the highest level of mercury. This then means that larger fish (those that are eating the smaller fish) should be minimally consumed. These include shark, swordfish, king maceral, and tilefish.