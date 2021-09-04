CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

K-variety Program Discusses the Highest Net Worth Korean Celebrities with Jeon Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, and Yoo Jae Suk Ranked Top Three

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell this is a way for fraudsters to know who to target, lol. K-ent program Entertainment Company Live this weekend had a segment discussing the highest net worth individuals in the industry. This comes from a combination of salary for drama/movie/hosting and of course CF endorsements. The top of the chart is none other than Jeon Ji Hyun who commands top salary and also rakes in over a dozen brand deals. Second place is Kim Soo Hyun flor the same reason on the men’s side, so Cheon Song Yi and Do Min Joon are still top together lol. Third spot is variety veteran and beloved host Yoo Jae Suk who hosts countless shows and also featured prominently in ads all over Korea. After that it’s Song Joong Ki in 4th, then Lee Seung Gi at the 5th spot, 6th goes to MC Shin Dong Yup, then followed by Song Hye Kyo in 7th. Honestly, each one is definitely super blanketed all over CFs domestically so it’s hard to deny that earning power, plus each gets tons of media coverage so clearly the top earners just have that ability to get to the top and stay up there in popularity and earning power.

