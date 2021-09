Young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will try to spring a major upset on Friday when he faces second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles semifinals at the 2021 U.S. Open. The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime advanced after Carlos Alcaraz retired, and he has struggled to win in big matches so far. Medvedev, meanwhile, is the second-ranked player in the world and has more than held his own against the world's top players. On paper, it's a mismatch, but Auger-Aliassime is looking to take his next big step. The match is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET.