Sony has opened preorders for Horizon Forbidden West and revealed the title’s many editions. As well as the standard edition, the game will come in four different versions: Special, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Regalla. The catch is those wanting to grab a free upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version will need to shell out for the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla editions. The standard and Special Editions will not include access to both the PS4 and PS5 versions, and will only give you the version for the specific platform that you purchase.