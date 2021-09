On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Bruce Springsteen gave an emotional live performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City. Before the performance, Springsteen gave a speech remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died. “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” he said. After the singer performed, there was a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. to mark when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center. When Springsteen and the E Street Band’s album, “The...