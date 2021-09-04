CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thankful for health care workers

Dothan Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Labor Day was birthed more than 130 years ago, its intent was to celebrate the American worker. Over time it took on a different meaning as the bookend to the summer season, a never-after demarcation for fashion sticklers, and a last hurrah of a three-day weekend for many. Bear...

dothaneagle.com

NFLmsmagazine.com

Nurses Must Take the Lead on Mandatory COVID Vaccines for Health Care Workers

Nurses must consistently follow the evidence and make sound ethical and logical decisions that are in the best interest of our profession and the public we serve. This includes getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the country, a polarizing spirited debate regarding mandatory...
Public HealthDayton Daily News

ODH: Rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations strain health care system

Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are putting a strain on Ohio health care workers, with some hospitals beginning to reschedule elective procedures and divert patients to other facilities, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. After seeing daily cases drop to 200 to 300 cases a day...
Healthtalkbusiness.net

Arkansas Medical Society leaders endorse vaccine requirements for health care workers

The Arkansas Medical Society board of trustees adopted a policy Monday (Aug. 30) calling for the required vaccination of health care workers. In a statement released broadly, the AMS said the Arkansas Osteopathic Medical Association had endorsed the position and “more medical organizations are expected to do the same.” The AMS is the largest and most influential physician lobbying group in Arkansas.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

State mandates COVID shots for hospital employees; other health care workers

One week after community and staff protests at Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Colorado Board of Health has mandated COVID-19 shots for employees, taking the decision out of the hospital’s local board of directors’ hands. “On a first look, it looks like it’s a mandate essentially, for the hospital,” said Montrose...
Augusta, MEWPFO

Rally against health care worker vaccine mandate held in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There was a rally in Augusta Wednesday against the vaccine mandate for Maine health care workers. Those workers are facing termination if they don’t get vaccinated by October 1. Wednesday’s group says its event is about "medical freedom." They say they want to stop this mandate before...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

DA: Online 'entrepreneur' sold forged vaccine cards to health-care workers

NEW YORK - New York authorities have charged a self-described entrepreneur operating online as @AntiVaxMomma selling hundreds of forged COVID-19 vaccination cards at $200 apiece, including to more than a dozen essential workers at hospitals and nursing homes. The woman, identified as Jasmine Clifford, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, used Instagram...
Levant, MEBangor Daily News

I fear vaccine mandate could make health care worker shortage worse

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Abigail W. Griffin of Levant represents District 102 in the Maine House of Representatives. She serves on the Health and Human Services Committee. The...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Public Health Matters

‘Positive Parenting,’ a new parenting approach to a societal role as old as time. Child abuse and neglect have long been known to cause lifelong trauma. Trauma that puts those who experienced the abuse or neglect at greater risk of experiencing anxiety, depression, attachment difficulties, and low self-esteem both later in childhood and well into adulthood.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Why dental care needs to be part of health care — and on the federal election agenda

In Canada, dental care is not part of medical care. Approximately six per cent of dental care is paid for by public funds, with the rest being paid through private insurance (56 per cent) or out-of-pocket (38 per cent). This contributes to significant inequalities in oral health and dental care, with the poorest Canadians having both the greatest burden of oral disease and the most difficulty accessing dental care. While Canada’s medical care system has its problems, the fact that it is free at the point of service substantially helps all Canadians access it. The teeth and mouth are part...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

