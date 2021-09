The Berea-Midpark girls soccer team (3-1, 1-0) travelled to Elyria tonight where they rolled past the Elyria Pioneers by a final of 8-0. The Titans came out strong from the opening whistle, as Leia Rienerth found the net within the first 5 minutes of the game. Bella Baglier scored shortly after, scoring off an assist from Aida Gesink. Two Titans had multi-goal nights as Mia Maruna scored back to back goals at the 24 and 21 minute marks and Bryn Jones finished out the half scoring three straight goals, to push the score to 7-0.