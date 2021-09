New observations of an asteroid shaped like a dog bone and its two tiny moons have given scientists insight into how the strange trio came to be. An astronomer first spotted the space rock Kleopatra among other such space rocks in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 1880, but in the past few decades, scientists have realized that the main space rock sports a strange shape and two tiny moons. And researchers suggested that wasn't the end of surprises from Kleopatra. So, a team of scientists arranged to study the space rock using the Very Large Telescope based in Chile.