Finally, college football is all the way back! Fans are filling stadiums again, unless you’re UCLA. Tailgates are being had from coast to coast. The pandemic may not be entirely behind us, but we have managed to get things to a place where people can once again congregate in a celebration of family, friends, food, and football. I can’t say enough how yesterday felt almost normal for the first time in years. Cap that all off with a Bearcats Victory Bell win, a Top Ten ranking, and potential Power Five move rumored to happen this week, and what a time to be a Bearcats fan.