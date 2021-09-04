CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

EarthTalk: What is 'slow fashion?' Does it relate to sustainability?

Arizona Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear EarthTalk: What is “slow fashion?” Does it relate to sustainability?. In the U.S., millions of shoppers pack clothing stores, excited to key into the newest trends while paying low prices. On the other side of the world, low-wage workers — many of them young girls — are crushed under the hammer of “fast fashion” (the mass production of cheap, poor quality, disposable clothing), laboring without safety protections or adequate rights. Fast fashion’s impacts on both the environment and human rights are evident, and slow fashion may just be the only solution to a greener future.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Slow Fashion#Earthtalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Environmentmybackyardnews.com

EARTHTALK: WASH AND DRY

From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine. Making a few tweaks to your laundry routine can help you make a serious dent in your carbon footprint and overall environmental impact. Credit: pexels.com. Dear EarthTalk: I’ve heard that Americans waste a huge amount of water and energy getting their...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Is Fashion Sustainability Adviser the Next Career Move?

Click here to read the full article. Given the slate of pressing systemic problems plaguing fashion, sustainability professionals may soon give creative directors a run for their money. A Next-Gen Job Search Amid the festering issues in fashion, a crop of young hopefuls see sustainability as the cure. “From a job-seeker standpoint, we have seen a huge increase in job seekers being vocal about wanting to work for companies that support sustainable fashion with the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns,” according to Chris Kidd, founder of StyleCareers.com, an old-school fashion job search platform headquartered in St. Louis.More from WWDPhotos of Hill House...
EnvironmentJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: EarthTalk by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss - Conserving water doesn't have to cost a fortune

Americans waste a huge amount of water and energy getting their clothes clean and dry. Do you have any tips for greening the laundry process?. It’s true that Americans use huge amounts of water and energy to keep their clothes clean, dry and soft. Indeed, the average U.S. home expends about 12,000 gallons of water on some 300 loads of laundry per year. The non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that as much as 20% of the water used in our homes goes down the washing machine’s drain. Meanwhile, roughly 10% of a home’s total electricity use goes toward laundry. No doubt, tightening up this one aspect of taking care of ourselves could make a serious dent in our carbon footprints and overall environmental impact.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Swapping Clothes and Sustainable Fashion Key at New Community Center

Click here to read the full article. After quietly opening in May, the Sustainable Fashion Community Center at 1795 Lexington Avenue in Harlem has branched out into a second floor and welcomed shoppers and curious passersby. The East Harlem location has “The Swap Shop” downstairs and “The Fair Trade Gift Shop” upstairs. Visitors will find a clothing recycling center, a member-led pop-up and a safe space for gathering, sharing and educating. There is also the exhibit “UnFair: The Story of Consumption, Production and Unsustainable Thinking” that is tucked away. One fact from the exhibit that rattles people is that when Reyes’...
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Sustainable Thinking Requires Both Relative and Absolute Views of Reality

When it comes to marine debris, statistics indicate that consumer-based microplastics (household packaging and pellets) are actually a very small percentage of ocean litter (about 2.3%). Thus, some pundits have declared that we should be spending our time on the bigger picture — debris from washing textiles and erosion of tires, rather than worrying about the little bit of debris that consumer-based microplastics represent. Their argument goes on to state that even if animals — including fish and other marine life and humans — do ingest these materials, there is no proof of their negative impact.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

Pod recycling to carbon insetting: 10 steps towards a carbon-neutral cup of coffee

Coffeephiles are a discerning bunch. Knowing where your coffee comes from, or how it was roasted and ground, is great – but what about how the plant itself is grown? Or the carbon footprint of your morning cup? These sustainability questions have never been more important – a 2020 study of UK consumers found that almost half (46%) believe that sustainability issues are important – but struggle with what they should do.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

Nina Hollein Isn't Just Another Sustainable Fashion Designer

In this era of extreme accountability, it’s hard not to view every fresh brand commitment to the environment as mere lip service. But Nina Hollein was earnestly following its unwritten code of conduct long before sustainability entered the fashion lexicon. First, a brief history. Originally an architect, Hollein, 50, worked...
Designers & CollectionsOZY

The Power of Black Fashion

When online retailer Shein started selling a phone case earlier this year that featured an art piece depicting Michael Brown’s murder without permission from the artist, social media erupted in outrage. The design depicts a Black man lying on the ground, outlined in chalk. Designer Jean Jullien created the image in 2014 in response to Brown’s murder and the Ferguson protests. Jullien’s design had been poached by fast fashion, the name given to the industry that employs exploitative practices to rapidly and cheaply produce clothes and accessories. And the community of creatives was not about to let that slide.
EnvironmentMother Jones

The Messy Truth About Carbon Footprints

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. How much attention should each of us be paying to our individual carbon...
Industrysimpleflying.com

What Is Aviation’s Place In A Sustainable Future?

For aviation to prove that it has a part to play in a sustainable, post-carbon world, it will require long-term perspective investments. Furthermore, to reduce its impact on global warming – and secure its own survival – the industry will need to collaborate with external stakeholders, working from a place of a shared narrative.
AgricultureThe Daily Collegian

EarthTalks to examine early evolution of fire-human relationships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Humans have a long history with fire, having used it for millennia for tasks such as clearing land for agriculture and luring out game when hunting. Jessica Thompson, assistant professor of anthropology at Yale University, will discuss the early evolution of fire-human relationships during a talk at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.
Environmentspartanburg.com

BMW Group to Reduce Carbon Footprint Significantly by 2030 Using Innovative Materials

The BMW Group has announced that it is stepping up its fight against climate change with a unique sustainability strategy and clearly defined CO2 targets. The main focus of the company’s strategy is, on the one hand, to drastically reduce CO2 per vehicle by 2030. On the other, with the introduction of the “Neue Klasse”, the BMW Group will be massively promoting the use of secondary material and the forward-looking principles of the circular economy. The BMW Group is committing to a more sustainable pathway, with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy