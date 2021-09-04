Turnovers spark Huskers to win over Fordham
LINCOLN — A tight opening quarter and a half eventually loosened into a comfortable final margin for Nebraska as it cruised to a 52-7 win over Fordham. The home opener — complete with fans for the first time in nearly two years with an announced crowd of 85,938 — began with a little grumbling Saturday. The Huskers’ first possession featured a fumbled exchange and a punt. Their FCS opponent, meanwhile, didn’t appear overmatched initially while twice reaching NU territory.starherald.com
Comments / 0