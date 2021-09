Sites used by the infamous cybercrime group have mysteriously come back to life. Does that mean it's back in business after a brief respite?. Just when you thought it was a bit safer to go back in the waters of your business, a dreaded ransomware gang appears to have resurfaced. Following a two-month disappearing act in which its internet-faced servers went offline, the REvil ransomware group has popped up again. At least, two of its sites are back up.