COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Volleyball (0-3) closed opening weekend with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 loss to Creighton (3-0) on Saturday (Aug. 28) inside the Hearnes Center. Creighton, who returned all six starters from its 2020 NCAA Tournament Team, used a 3-0 run to close the first set and rode that momentum to the sweep. The Bluejays used a 7-1 run early in the second to pull away from the young Tigers and build the 2-0 lead. In the third, Mizzou battled step-for-step with the Jays, trailing 15-12 at the media timeout, but a 7-0 Creighton run out of the break iced the match.