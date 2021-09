Nigel Linton may never have his No. 6 Whitehall High jersey retired in front of a large crowd at Zephyr Stadium the way Saquon Barkley did on Friday night. But Linton can always say that on the same night one of Whitehall’s all-time greats was honored with the retirement of his jersey, Linton had one of the best nights of his career. Linton ran for 114 yards on 15 carries and scored three ...