Playstation News: A Grand Slam: GFN Thursday Scores 1,000th PC Game, Streaming Instantly on GeForce NOW

A Grand Slam: GFN Thursday Scores 1,000th PC Game, Streaming Instantly on GeForce NOW

Cover picture for the articleThis GFN Thursday marks a new millennium for GeForce NOW. By adding 13 games this week, our cloud game-streaming service now offers members instant access to 1,000 PC games. That’s 1,000 games that members can stream instantly to underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, SHIELD TVs, Android devices, iPhones and iPads. Devices that otherwise wouldn’t dream of playing the latest PC hits now have access to 1,000 fully optimized games, streamed with GeForce performance.

