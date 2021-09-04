CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky governor calls for special session to address COVID-19 state of emergency

By SHANNON STOWERS
wchstv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special legislative session aimed at extending the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency. With a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the governor is calling lawmakers back to Frankfort beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The governor worked with the General Assembly to assess a call for a special session.

