WhatsApp adds ability for users to migrate their chat history from iOS to Samsung Android devices

By Priyanka Patil
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has added the ability for clients to move their talk history when changing from iOS to Samsung Android devices, the organization said in a blog entry. Samsung declared the feature was coming during its August Unpacked event, and addresses one of the additional frustrating features — or lack of— of WhatsApp on mobile devices. Already, assuming clients chose WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature, iOS visit chronicles were put away in iCloud, while Android’s histories backed up to Google Drive, making it practically difficult to chats between telephones that weren’t running a similar operating system.

