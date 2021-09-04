DeVito, Edwards among nine entering New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame
The New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame will induct nine people at the 37th Annual Hall of Fame dinner on Sept. 9 at Cascades Banquet Facility in Hamden. The inductees are: Mike Devito (Amity, 1980) wide receiver, played on Amity’s 1978 Class LL state championship team, then coached the Spartans from 2003-2010. Also past president of the New Haven Gridiron Club; Luigi Amasino (East Haven, 1997), inside linebacker who was both all-league and all-state, then was a three-year starter at The University of New Haven.www.ctpost.com
Comments / 0