DeVito, Edwards among nine entering New Haven Gridiron Club Hall Of Fame

Chris Tabor, a native of St. Joseph, Mo., and the son of Mary Jane and the late Don Tabor, will be honored by Benedictine College with his induction into the Raven Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Tabor, who is currently the Special Teams Coordinator for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, will be recognized at halftime of the Benedictine football game that afternoon and with a banquet and ceremony that night. The public is welcome to attend both events. Tickets for the game are available at ravenathletics.com/tickets and registrations for the Hall of Fame Banquet can be made here.