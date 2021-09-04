CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/4)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 12 weather forecast for Saturday, Sept.4, 2021. Sunday, September 5th, 5:30 A.M. Expect some clouds in areas to start your Sunday before the sunshine returns. Air quality has improved this morning compared to this time yesterday, but there are still areas in the “unhealthy” category in the Cascade foothills. The air quality is really bad in Central Oregon. Bend and La Pine are currently in the “very unhealthy” category. A westerly wind will keep most of the smoke out of the valleys today and Monday.

