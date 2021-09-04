CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loaves & Fishes: Take Action on Hunger

By Joni Wiltz
positivelynaperville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Hunger Action Month! Feeding America’s annual Hunger Action Month initiative encourages our community to take action and become part of the solution to end hunger. According to Feeding America, more than 42 million people may face hunger due to the pandemic, including a potential 13 million children. Often,...

