CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ceremony was held in Johnstown Friday to dedicate a bridge in honor of a local war hero who gave his life in service to our country. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of September 11, State Rep. Frank Burns joined the family of Mike Capelli at the Cambria County War Memorial for an official ceremony naming the Technical Sergeant Mike Capelli Memorial Bridge on State Route 3041 in Jackson Township. Capelli served in the U.S. Army during World War II.