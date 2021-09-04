CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Dune

By Marta Bałaga
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably David Lynch’s fault. His quirky Dune is still remembered as a turkey of Baron Harkonnen proportions, so the only direction Denis Villeneuve could have headed in with a new take on Frank Herbert’s novel was to drain it of any possible joy. His Dune. [. +. ]. ,...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
MoviesEmpire

Zendaya On Dune: ‘Chani Is A Fighter’

From her role as the MCU’s MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, to her riveting turns in Euphoria and Malcolm And Marie, Zendaya is already a screen force to be reckoned with. And if her presence in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be relatively small, her part is a significant one – she’s playing Chani, a girl of Arrakis’ native Fremen population, whose destiny is entwined with that of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Should the filmmaker get to make his second part of the epic Frank Herbert adaptation, the character would feature much more heavily – but for now, she’ll be a tantalising promise of what’s to come.
MoviesWinter is Coming

How to watch Dune

Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic, is finally coming out this year, at least if it doesn’t get delayed again. There are a couple of different ways you can watch Dune, so we thought we’d run down what you need to know. When does Dune...
Moviesepicstream.com

Dune Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Dune has just had its non-entry world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and the reviews are in! Critics have shared their thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's masterpiece and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has just been revealed. So is Dune Certified Fresh or Rotten?...
MoviesCollider

Jason Momoa Reveals What He Did For His Son in ‘Dune’ and Why He’s Also Excited for a Sequel

Since almost the entire cast of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune was attending the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Warner Bros. decided to hold the global press junket for the film while everyone was together and in one place. While I’ll be posting most of the interviews closer to the October 22nd release date, I wanted to at least offer one of them now and decided to go with Jason Momoa.
Moviesmaryvilleforum.com

Jason Momoa desperate for Dune 2

Jason Momoa has admitted he's desperate to start work on the 'Dune' sequel. The 42-year-old actor - who plays Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 epic science fiction novel of the same name - has reacted to the news of a follow-up after the filmmaker admitted he'll be ready to start work on it next year, if it gets greenlit by the studio.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Dune’ Screens to Polarizing Early Reactions

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” was always going to be specifically aimed at fans of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, no to mention those still heartbroken about the disastrous 1984 David Lynch version. Last Sunday, “Dune” had an ultra hush-hush press screening at the legendary WB parking lot. The embargo for the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Says ‘Dune’ Would Have To Do “Really Badly” For WB To Pass On ‘Part Two’

While it’s not a spoiler, by any stretch of the imagination, folks shouldn’t be surprised when they see the title card for “Dune” calling the film “Part One.” From the get-go, film fans have known that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was splitting Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel into two parts. And it was assumed, by Villeneuve and fans, that Warner Bros. would greenlight both films. Well, then the pandemic hit, and “Dune” was shifted to HBO Max and theatrical day-and-date, leaving people to wonder if the diminished box office returns from that move would doom the chances of a “Dune” sequel. Well, Villeneuve is still moving ahead as if the sequel is going to get the green light.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dune’ Review: Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Spice Opera Is a Massive Disappointment

In the end, Denis Villeneuve was all too right: Your television isn’t big enough for the scope of his “Dune,” but that’s only because this lifeless spice opera is told on such a comically massive scale that a screen of any size would struggle to contain it. Likewise, no story — let alone the misshapen first half of one — could ever hope to support the enormity of what Villeneuve tries to build over the course of these interminable 155 minutes (someone mentions that time is measured differently on Arrakis), or the sheer weight of the self-serious portent that he pounds into every shot. For all of Villeneuve’s awe-inducing vision, he loses sight of why Frank Herbert’s foundational sci-fi opus is worthy of this epic spectacle in the first place. Such are the pitfalls of making a movie so large that not even its director can see around the sets.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Dune First Reviews: The Breathtaking Adaptation Fans Have Been Waiting For

After decades of failed attempts and unsuccessful efforts, Frank Herbert’s Dune has been adapted into one of the most anticipated movies of the year — if not millennia. Does Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) finally do the classic science fiction novel(s) justice? The first reviews of his star-studded and visually epic new movie, also known as Dune: Part One, answer mostly in the affirmative. However, there’s a fairly uniform disappointment in how it ends without an ending.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dune review: Spectacular sci-fi adaptation is this generation’s Lord of the Rings trilogy

Dir: Denis Villeneuve. Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya. Cert 15, 155 minsIn Frank Herbert’s Dune, we’re introduced to the fictional planet of Arrakis – an arid place, its winds so choked with sand that it seems impossible for any creature or person to dwell within it. And yet, from somewhere deep below, a rumble can be heard. Sandworms, both fierce and mountainous, move unseen but still felt. It’s an oddly accurate way to describe the fate of Herbert’s own book, widely recognised as one of the greatest pieces of science...
Movieswearecult.rocks

Spice World! ‘Dune’ (1984) Arrow Blu-Ray reviewed

❉ Andy Murray revisits David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic, and finds it’s not a bad film by any means. “In the light of what followed, it’s easy to agree that Dune isn’t exactly Lynchian. Shudder to think, but presumably there’s a parallel universe where the disappointment of Dune caused him to jack in the film-making lark completely and spend his days painting and making furniture. In our reality, he’s never been near sci-fi or mega-bucks budgets again, and – Wild at Heart aside – he’s avoided adapting anyone else’s existing work.”
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Reviews and First Reactions to ‘Dune’ Appear Online

Reviews and first reactions to Dune are starting to appear online. Although Dune will not be released until October 22, a select crowd at the Venice Film Festival was recently able to see what director Denis Villeneuve has created. So far, this crowd of film critics, journalists, and more have had mixed reactions to Dune.
MoviesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Dune’ is a dream for Villeneuve, Chalamet, sequel or no

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” was always envisioned as two films. But even if the sequel is anything but a certainty, it’s already been a “dream” for the Canadian director and his star Timothée Chalamet. “Simply put, this was the honor of a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dune Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Have To Say About The Sci-Fi Epic

Okay, sci-fi fans, prepare yourself. The highly anticipated epic Dune, a feature film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, is finally almost here. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive. The sci-fi epic will feature an absolutely legendary cast including Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a gripping and visually arresting opener to an exciting universe [Grade: A]

The two most important lines in Dune come at the very beginning and the very end. First, when Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) tells princeling son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) he needn’t desire the power he will soon hold – nor the hero arc he’s set for. Essentially reading straight from Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Leto says to the wavering adolescent: “A great man doesn’t seek to lead. He is called, and he answers.”

