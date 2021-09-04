“True Things” is a “romantic” drama that is not romantic in the slightest. In the tradition of films like Catherine Breillat’s “Romance” and Adrian Lyne’s “9 ½ weeks,” the focus is on what is revealed about a female protagonist by how much she is willing to sacrifice to briefly experience passion with an unreliable yet sexy man. This premise is fatally undermined by the decision to keep Kate (Ruth Wilson) a vague figure as sophomore director, Harry Wootliff, invites audiences to project their own pasts onto this broadly sketched dynamic of impossible desire based on a book by Deborah Kay Davies, ‘True Things About Me.’ Instead of conjuring resonance, the result is a bland heroine whose lack of distinguishing features makes it hard to give a damn as she goes through the motions of setting fire to her life.