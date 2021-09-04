CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Things

By David Katz
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf his brooding visage appears on your dating app of choice, or if he offhandedly asks you out in public, be sure to give Tom Burke the widest of births. In a coup of self-aware casting, rising British filmmaker Harry Wootliff has cast him, in her sophomore effort True Things.

Venice Review: Ruth Wilson In Harry Wootliff’s ‘True Things’

Ruth Wilson puts in a riveting performance in Venice Film Festival Horizons entry True Things, an impressive follow up to director Harry Wootliff’s debut Only You. Wilson and Jude Law are also among the producers for this intense story, based on the novel True Things About Me by Deborah Kay Davies. Like Only You, True Things is a portrait of an all-consuming relationship, but this one’s different. Kate (Wilson) hates her job in a benefits office in a coastal town, and is flattered when a claimant (Tom Burke) flirts with her. He’s just out of prison, but that doesn’t bother...
Harry Wootliff • Director of True Things

In recent years, the Venice Film Festival has always seemed to find a place, a little nook in the programme, for British features from promising directors – especially with a female-focused bent. Among these were Prevenge. [. +. ]. by comedienne Alice Lowe and Rare Beasts. [. +. ]. by...
‘True Things’: A Sexy Romantic Drama With No Sparks Due To Its Bland Characters [Venice Review]

“True Things” is a “romantic” drama that is not romantic in the slightest. In the tradition of films like Catherine Breillat’s “Romance” and Adrian Lyne’s “9 ½ weeks,” the focus is on what is revealed about a female protagonist by how much she is willing to sacrifice to briefly experience passion with an unreliable yet sexy man. This premise is fatally undermined by the decision to keep Kate (Ruth Wilson) a vague figure as sophomore director, Harry Wootliff, invites audiences to project their own pasts onto this broadly sketched dynamic of impossible desire based on a book by Deborah Kay Davies, ‘True Things About Me.’ Instead of conjuring resonance, the result is a bland heroine whose lack of distinguishing features makes it hard to give a damn as she goes through the motions of setting fire to her life.
