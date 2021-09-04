CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In CICAE’s view, the arthouse sector’s main challenge in 2021 is still bringing viewers back to theatres

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 3 September, the Hotel Excelsior’s Spazio Incontri hosted a panel entitled “Strategies for the Arthouse Industry in the Post-pandemic Era”, organised by CICAE during this year’s Venice Production Bridge (2-7 September 2021) and moderated by Variety correspondent Nick Vivarelli. The discussion saw the participation of CICAE president Christian Bräuer, European Film Academy (EFA) director Matthijs Wouter Knol, Film Forum deputy director Sonya Chung, and Committee on Culture and Education MEP Salima Yenbou, as well as head of European Affairs and Italian Movies at DG Cinema and Audiovisual and EFAD representative Bruno Zambardino. Policy officer of Creative Europe - MEDIA Maria Silvia Gatta attended the event remotely.

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatres#Cicae#The Hotel Excelsior#Spazio Incontri#European Film Academy#Film Forum#European Affairs#Italian#Efad#Creative Europe#Times Cinema#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

New York Film Festival Unveils Screenings At Local Arthouse Theaters; BAM, Other Partners To Expand Fest’s Reach

New York Film Festival parent, Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), announced an expanded footprint for the 59th edition of the fest (Sept. 24 – Oct. 10), partnering with local arthouse theaters to bring selections to new audiences. NYFF is working with with Anthology Film Archives (East Village), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Fort Greene, Brooklyn), Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, Westchester), and Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) to screen a selection of films throughout the festival — complete list below. “These screenings allow filmmakers to share their work with passionate filmgoers across New York, and provide flexibility for movie lovers citywide and...
Moviescineuropa.org

Pop Up Film Residency Eurimages supports women in the film industry

Created by filmmakers for filmmakers, the Pop Up Film Residency is a network founded and directed by Matthieu Darras, and it involves several experienced European film professionals, such as Katja Adomeit, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Marija Razgute and Ada Solomon, among others. Each residency is unique, with the host, the location, the...
Moviesolympics.com

IOC-commissioned “Tomorrow’s Leaves” selected for BFI London Film Festival

Produced by the Academy Award-nominated Yoshiaki Nishimura, “Tomorrow’s Leaves” celebrates the Olympic spirit, and reinforces the links between sport, culture, education and environmental responsibility. “It is a matter of great pride for us that this film has been selected for the London Film Festival,” said Angelita Teo, Director of the...
Economycineuropa.org

The European VoD market still has plenty of room for expansion, say the experts at Venice

On 5 September, Hotel Excelsior’s Spazio Incontri hosted an insightful conference titled “The new face of the VoD industry in Europe: challenges, opportunities and responsibilities.” The event, organised by EuroVoD during this year’s Venice Production Bridge (2-7 September), represented a unique opportunity for distributors, rights holders and streamers to discuss the latest trends emerging in the VoD world.
Moviescineuropa.org

Laura Bispuri • Director of The Peacock's Paradise

Slowly but surely, Laura Bispuri is adding characters to her stories, from one in her debut, Sworn Virgin. , which is playing in the Orizzonti section of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Cineuropa: There’s a myth about the “difficult third work” by an artist. Did this one throw up...
Moviescineuropa.org

Films / Reviews

5717 news (films / reviews) available in total starting from 25/07/2002. Last updated on 11/09/2021. 680 news (films / reviews) inserted in the last 12 months.
Moviescineuropa.org

Gábor Fabricius • Director of Erasing Frank

Hungarian director Gábor Fabricius presented his first feature film Erasing Frank [ + ] in Critics’ Week at this year’s Venice Film Festival. With this debut, he has created a highly suggestive drama about a young man who is treated as a political enemy because of his supposedly subversive music. We talked with the director about the concept of the film, his research and his visual inspiration.
Marketscineuropa.org

Production / Funding

7296 news (production / funding) available in total starting from 20/05/2002. Last updated on 10/09/2021. 545 news (production / funding) inserted in the last 12 months. Jessica Woodworth is adapting Dino Buzzati’s masterpiece to give us Fortress. 27 August 2021. 26 August 2021. 25 August 2021. 24 August 2021. 23...
Moviescineuropa.org

Millennium Docs Against Gravity kicks off its 18th edition in Poland

Millennium Docs Against Gravity (MDAG), organised regularly since 2003, is turning 18 this year and continues to grow. The Polish gathering focused on the field of documentary will again be held in hybrid form – between 3 and 12 September, physical screenings will take place in seven cities (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdynia, Poznań, Katowice, Lublin and Bydgoszcz). This will be followed by an online event, starting on 16 September and wrapping on 3 October.
Moviescineuropa.org

Baltic Sea Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA organise a seminar on distributing documentaries in Covid times

On 7 September, Baltic Sea Docs (1-12 September 2021), the leading documentary training and pitching forum in the Baltic countries, hosted a seminar on distributing documentaries, organised in collaboration with Creative Europe MEDIA. The event, titled “Film Distribution while the Traditional Methods are Blocked (and how and why this especially hurts documentaries),” saw the participation of Gitte Hansen, who has been working as a sales agent and producer for almost twenty years and is now an independent film consultant, alongside Jenny Örnborn, who works as a production controller of documentaries for the Swedish Film Institute.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Colcoa French Film and Series Festival Bows Documentary Section (EXCLUSIVE)

Colcoa, the Los Angeles-based French film festival, will be launching a competitive documentary section at its upcoming 25th edition. The documentary lineup will tackle contemporary and historical topics such as climate change, immigration, transgender inclusion, holocaust revelations and centenary celebration. Seven documentaries will vie for the 2021 COLCOA Best Documentary Award. “Documentary films have grown in prominence in France in the past few years, with more than 150 released in theaters in 2019 and strong sales worldwide,” said Colcoa’s deputy director Anouchka van Riel. “We are showing seven of the most innovative documentaries coming out of France today that cover...
MusicPopMatters

Cochemea’s ‘Vol. II: Baca Sewa’ Brings a Unique Point of View to Spiritual Jazz

Cochemea Gastelum’s 2019 release All My Relations saw the saxophonist step out from his longtime ensemble role as a member of the Dap-Kings. They are Daptone Records‘ house band, best known for backing the late Sharon Jones and collaborations with the likes of Mark Ronson—and explore his musical practices as a solo artist. Now, Vol. II: Baca Sewa continues the work as Cochemea leads a seven-piece ensemble through innovative arrangements, his perspective informed by his Yaqui and Mescalero Apache ancestry and the cosmic sounds of spiritual jazz.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Asian Slate Strong at Toronto but Region's Films, Fests Continue Struggle Under COVID Concerns

When Cannes announced it was going ahead in July, and pulled off a successful festival complete with red carpet glitz, it seemed the global film community breathed a sigh of relief. “Before Cannes, many producers were not so sure about submitting their films to the festival. But when Cannes announced and it went ahead, then, suddenly, there was a new festivals-are-back feeling and we saw a surge of submissions,” says Giovanna Fulvi, Asia selector for the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.
Moviescineuropa.org

The BFI London Film Festival returns to its prior pomp for its 65th edition

After a number of global film festivals were able to return to fully-fledged physical editions this year, it is now finally the BFI London Film Festival’s turn. The annual event, this year running October 6-17, is aiming to recover the atmosphere of its pre-pandemic outings, after 2020’s hybrid edition. Select virtual premieres will be hosted on the BFI Player platform, but the majority of public premieres, in-person industry events and press screenings will return (to nab the syntax of James Bond). The festival’s main physical hub is also moving from Leicester Square to London’s Southbank, where gala premieres will instead take place at its 2,000 capacity Royal Festival Hall. Concurrent screenings will beam across the UK at 10 LFF partner venues.
Moviesvrfocus.com

BFI Reveals Programme for London Film Festival Expanded

In 2020 for the very first time the BFI London Film Festival introduced an immersive lineup to its programming, under the banner LFF Expanded. Today, the festival has revealed its 2021 selection, a mixture of XR works from artists across the world. LFF Expanded 2021 will feature 18 works across...
Moviescineuropa.org

The Hole in the Fence

On a whole planet of extreme social inequality, in cinema, we’re seeing Mexican filmmakers portray it best. This could be because Mexican society seems to further magnify the disparity seen elsewhere: the rich are richer and more venal, the poor more desperate and excluded. The whole principle of much of post-Cold War society – that wealth “trickles down” and social mobility is not a fantasy – is being urgently interrogated by directors such as Michel Franco and now Joaquín del Paso, in his new feature The Hole in the Fence.
filmmakermagazine.com

15 Films and Programs to Anticipate at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today, a hybrid event that combines last year’s digital platform with in-person screenings for vaccinated viewers. (Just two days ago Canada’s Border Agency announced that fully vaxxed international visitors do not need to quarantine upon arrival.) The festival boasts about 100 films, roughly double last year’s selection but still much less than a normal year. That said, film historians will look at this ’21 edition to see what imprint the pandemic has made upon the films themselves. As our list of picks below indicates, a large number of films traveling to the festival are pandemic productions, produced amidst on-set zone and testing protocols, COVID safety supervisors and, sometimes, local lockdowns.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Hagai Levi Brought an Ingmar Bergman Classic Back to Life With Scenes From a Marriage

By the early 1970s, the Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman—who’d set art-house cinema alight with The Seventh Seal, Wild Strawberries, and Persona in the 1950s and ’60s—had hit a slump. Two of his latest, 1969’s The Rite (1969) and 1971’s The Touch, had been poorly received; so, reasoning that the money for his next film might be difficult to come by, Bergman turned to the medium of television—which was not yet the prestige domain that it is today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy