In CICAE’s view, the arthouse sector’s main challenge in 2021 is still bringing viewers back to theatres
On 3 September, the Hotel Excelsior’s Spazio Incontri hosted a panel entitled “Strategies for the Arthouse Industry in the Post-pandemic Era”, organised by CICAE during this year’s Venice Production Bridge (2-7 September 2021) and moderated by Variety correspondent Nick Vivarelli. The discussion saw the participation of CICAE president Christian Bräuer, European Film Academy (EFA) director Matthijs Wouter Knol, Film Forum deputy director Sonya Chung, and Committee on Culture and Education MEP Salima Yenbou, as well as head of European Affairs and Italian Movies at DG Cinema and Audiovisual and EFAD representative Bruno Zambardino. Policy officer of Creative Europe - MEDIA Maria Silvia Gatta attended the event remotely.cineuropa.org
Comments / 0