CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Last Night In Soho Review: Edgar Wright Evolves, If Not Improves, His Familiar Form [Venice 2021]

By Marshall Shaffer
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the anti-nostalgic magical realism of "Midnight in Paris," fuse it with the feminine psychodrama of Ingmar Bergman's "Persona," then dip it in a giallo horror color palette. The result would be something like Edgar Wright's new action thriller "Last Night in Soho." The British filmmaker tends to riff on...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Edgar Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho#Venice#Creativity#British#Soho Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesimdb.com

Anya Taylor-Joy, Edgar Wright Talk ‘Last Night in Soho’ at Venice: ‘It’s Dangerous to Romanticize the Past’

Filmmaker Edgar Wright and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were in sparkling form at the press conference for ‘Last Night in Soho’ on Saturday. The London-set film travels back in time and Wright describes it as an homage to the “psychological thrillers I really adore” made by British filmmakers Michael Powell and Alfred Hitchcock and Italian genre directors Mario Bava and Dario Argento.
Movieslwlies.com

Last Night in Soho – first-look review

Edgar Wright’s lively London-set giallo, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, fails to deliver on its fascinating premise. Giallo comes to swinging London in Edgar Wright’s latest genre-fried runaround, a sparky entertainment whose tricksy, hop-scotching screenplay sadly fizzles out by its final act. You could easily spend the entire word count of a review listing all of the cultural references that have fed into the creation of Last Night in Soho, but let’s just stick to two for now: the first is Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, for the simple fact that this is about a young woman who begins to experience a worryingly tactile version of her dream life; and the other is Roman Polanski’s Repulsion, a classic London movie concerned with the creeping terror of unchecked male lechery.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Edgar Wright Details Making ‘Last Night in Soho’ During Lockdown

One of the most hotly anticipated films to see its release schedule repeatedly ripped to shreds due to the pandemic, Focus Features’ psychological horror Last Night in Soho is finally making its bow in Venice, nearly a full year after it originally was due to come out. It’s the end of an emotional journey for director Edgar Wright, who first began dreaming up the idea — a time-twisting tale about a young fashion student (played by Thomasin McKenzie) who is transported back to the 1960s and into the body of a singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) — more than a decade ago...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GamesRadar+

Last Night in Soho review: "Thrilling, dazzling, frightening fun"

"There’s something about the ’60s that speaks to me!" says Last Night in Soho's aspiring fashion student Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), a Redruth rube who's left her native Cornwall and her doting gran behind to try her luck in London. She’s not kidding. No sooner has she turned the lights off at the shabby bedsit she now calls home than she is magically transported back in time to a neon-drenched vision of that most Swinging-est of decades: a nocturnal wonderland full of happening nightclubs, sharp-suited gentlemen, and darkly seductive temptations.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp1960s Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller (which premieres this weekend in the Venice Film Festival out of competition). Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful and with the voice and talent to match her...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright’s Retro Horror Has Its Heart in the Sixties and Its Head All Over the Place

Have you ever noticed how the icily dramatic opening strings in “You’re My World,” Cilla Black’s earnest, bawling-on-the-bathroom-floor ballad from 1965, could just as easily be a shivery horror theme by Bernard Herrmann? Edgar Wright has, and uses the likeness to briefly spine-tingling effect early in “Last Night in Soho”: As ’60s-fixated Gen-z fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) finds herself somehow transported in time to the Swinging London world of naive party girl and aspiring chanteuse Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), those strings signal not just the dreamy collision of timelines, but a darkening of tone and genre, as Eloise’s rosy nostalgia for an era she never inhabited is soon invaded by blood-dripping violence and threat.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Last Night In Soho’ Director Edgar Wright Asks Venice Audiences Not To Reveal Spoilers

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright has asked audiences at the Venice Film Festival not to reveal key plot points ahead of the film’s release late next month. The movie is getting its world premiere out of competition at the festival today (Saturday, September 4). Wright posted a letter to Twitter with the request: “In ‘Last Night in Soho,’ our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time. “I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th. We purposely pushed the film back...
Theater & Danceawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a visceral but ultimately uneven chaotic time-travel horror [Grade: C+]

Carnaby Street. Regent Street. Oxford Street. Piccadilly Circus. The West End. These are all areas of London, and they’re all part of or adjacent to Soho, the legendary neighborhood that defined the age of Swinging London during the 1960s, when the heart of the English capital went from gloomy, grey, dull to bright, exciting and eccentric. Mary Quant, the Beatles, the mods, sexual liberation become symbols of the changing capital, and they still are part of the national culture.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Another World’ Review: Vincent Lindon Stars in a Portrait of Ice-Cold Contempt

2018’s “At War” burned hot with righteous fury as it followed a labor organizer protesting layoffs at his local plant. Fighting a campaign always doomed to fail and falling well short of his opponents’ financial munitions, Vincent Lindon’s working-class tribune found strength in his rage, kindling an inner flame that eventually consumed him whole. With “Another World,” director Stéphane Brizé has devised a companion piece of sorts, once again surrounding Lindon with a cast of (mostly) non-professionals and tracking a similar story from management’s perspective while raising its ire ever so high that the flames burn blue.
Moviesarcamax.com

A peek at Diana Rigg's final screen role in Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho'

The hallucinatory horror-thriller "Last Night in Soho" will plunge audiences into a dazzling re-creation of mid-'60s London. And while Edgar Wright's film is led by rising stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, it's the pivotal supporting turns from Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham and the late Dame Diana Rigg — in what would turn out to be her last role — that draw more direct connections to the era.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Edgar Wright's London Horror 'Last Night in Soho'

"This is the closest most people ever get to their dreams." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, opening in October. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. This psychological horror is inspired by other great British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. I recently caught this in Venice and really enjoyed it, it's something new from Edgar but just as great as all of his previously films. He warns that this trailer shows a lot - if you want to steer clear & save reveals for when you catch the film.
Moviesimdb.com

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Pitched Marvel Using Stills From Denis Villeneuve Movies

Chloé Zhao and Denis Villeneuve have a mutual admiration society going. Zhao has already praised Villeneuve's "Dune," saying she was "blown away" by it and "terrified" by the possibility that people wouldn't be seeing it in theaters, the way the filmmakers meant for it to be experienced before Covid. Villeneuve is also now saying he's Zhao's "biggest fan."

Comments / 0

Community Policy