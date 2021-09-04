CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Giving Life to a Lost Community in ‘Three Minutes – A Lengthening’ [Venice Review]

By Joe Blessing
imdb.com
 8 days ago

A poetic meditation on film, history, and loss, “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” gives a glimpse into a lost world and then unpacks just how much can be learned from that brief fragment. While on a grand tour of Europe in 1938, David Kurtz, a Polish-American man, traveled to Nasielsk, the town of his birth, and brought with him a 16mm camera filled with Kodachrome, a novelty at the time.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Kodachrome#Venice Review#Polish American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg Play Siblings in Tragic Acapulco-Set Drama ‘Sundown’ [Venice Review]

Anyone familiar with the work of Mexican director Michel Franco, whether they be admirers or detractors, can attest to the “this is not going to end well” sentiment his sordid cinematic provocations instill. With a pensive angle, “Sundown” – a reteaming between the filmmaker and his “Chronic” star Tim Roth – upholds that tension of expecting the worst to come the characters’ way.
Theater & Danceeasyreadernews.com

“Black Magic Live” – No sleight of hand [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Black Magic Live” is a peek into the only all Black male revue in Las Vegas. Tracing its origins from the hit film “Chocolate City,” the Black version of “Magic Mike,” Jean-Claude La Marre and Eurika Pratts, co-owners of the brand, tell a decent story. Pratts segued into a career...
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

The first three minutes and 33 seconds of “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” are presented without comment, with only the whirring sound of celluloid being unspooled as accompaniment, leaving the eye to wander around the frame without guidance. The black-and-white images of a town aren’t particularly striking at first glance with people talking to one another and generally going about their daily lives, but without context, why something is of interest becomes as curious as what attracts your interest and not a second sooner than when that intrigue could fade, director Bianca Stigter provides that background to what you’re seeing — footage from 1938 shot by David Kurtz, a resident of Nasielsk, a small town in Poland where the predominantly Jewish community were threatened to be wiped off the map during the impending Nazi Occupation.
MoviesHollywood News

‘Ultrasound’ review: Dir. Rob Schroeder [FrightFest]

Arrow Video FrightFest’s title might suggest a line-up of all out horror, but the festival operates under a wider umbrella that encompasses the dark heart of cinema. This means that attendees get treated to not just the best new frights on the market, but also some of the darker sides of thriller films and science fiction. A film which marries both of the latter is Ultrasound.
Moviesimdb.com

Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a Sweet, Scuzzy Blast of Pure Escapism [Venice Review]

Like finding a grubby, balled-up bill in your spangly g-string and uncrumpling it to discover doughy old Ben Franklin staring benignly back at you, Ana Lily Amirpour‘s third feature is a sweet, scuzzy surprise made all the sweeter/scuzzier because you don’t know quite what you did to deserve it. Certainly, at the Venice Film Festival –where “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” snuck into competition – giggling into one’s mask at its garish but gladhearted genre excesses felt like getting away with something naughty.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Miracle’ Lives Up To Its Name, Seamlessly Blending Narrative, Style, & Technique With Devastating Results [Venice Review]

A journey of discovery rooted in questions about faith, fate, and mortality, “Miracle” offers up revelations like slow drips from a faucet, building to a staggering conclusion that synthesizes all of the film’s narrative ingredients. Part two of director Bogdan George Apetri’s Romanian trilogy, the film is self-contained as a piece, yet features characters from 2020’s “Unidentified” along the edges, expanding the tapestry of this world while germinating an entirely new story.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“It Takes Three” – More or less [MOVIE REVIEW]

Scott Coffey, director of “It Takes Three,” began as an actor having bit roles in two John Hughes movies including the iconic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Working with a script by Logan Burdick and Blair Mastbaum, based on that eternal chestnut, Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, Coffey imagines “It Takes Three” as an homage to Hughes. Sadly he misses his mark by a country mile.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Michelangelo Frammartino’s ‘Il Buco’ Is a Mournful Meditation on Earth’s Vanishing Mysteries [Venice Review]

Near the town of Cerchiara, in a valley nestled within the Pollino massif of mountains on the border between the Calabria and Basilicata regions of lushest Italy, there is a hole. It’s not the biggest hole, but at the time of its exploration, it was the second-deepest. In the summer of 1961, a team of speleologists in from Turin plumbed the depths of what would be known as the Bifurto Abyss, and did so largely without incident. Though they wedged themselves into spaces tightly confined enough to give claustrophobes sympathy panic attacks, there was no cave-in, no valiant rescue effort. The experts gently worked their way down until they hit bottom, and then they came back up, having shed some light on one of the unknown marvels of the natural world.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Madeleine Collins’ is a Knotty Exploration of A Dual Life [Venice Review]

Beginning with a dizzying one-shot that follows Judith – or is it Margot? – around a high-end clothing store before a fainting spell upends her shopping trip, Antoine Barraud’s “Madeleine Collins” is a laser-focused character study that literalizes a double-life, following Judith (a calculated Virginie Efira) as she attempts to balance seemingly having two husbands, two sets of children, two complete lives. Wisely withholding key information about how Judith came into this situation until the very end, Barraud’s film effectively grafts the tropes of Hitchcockian thriller onto a domestic portrait of a woman’s life spiraling out of control. With a committed, and reserved, performance by Efira at the center, “Madeleine Collins” – a title that only makes sense in hindsight – highlights the pull of living out various lives, only to underline the sheer amount of stress that comes with trying to juggle multiple selves.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is A Leaden, Overlong Doc Solely For Superfans [Venice Review]

Given the tendency of music documentaries to do little more than bring a Wikipedia page to life, it’s not exactly an encouraging sign when Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” begins with the band’s members literally listing off their date and place of birth. The film isn’t a complete rundown of their life and work – just a partial one, focusing on the group’s influences and early success from 1969-1970. But even a narrow focus cannot offset MacMahon’s indulgence of hanging onto every word in their interviews and every note of their performances.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Netflix’s ‘7 Prisoners’ is a tension-filled tale of morality [Grade: B+]

7 Prisoners is a well-rounded, tense second feature from director Alexandre Moratto. Produced by renowned Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, known for his iconic, Rio-set film City of God and whose latest film The Two Popes was also on Netflix. But it was through the film’s other producer, Ramin Bahrani, that 7 Prisoners landed a deal at Netflix. It’s likely that Moratto’s film could be Brazil’s Oscar entry for 2022’s upcoming ceremony.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘True Things’ cements Harry Wootliff as the master of new British drama [Grade: A-]

Three years after premiering her BAFTA-nominated debut feature, Only You, British filmmaker Harry Wootliff returns to the festival circuit with True Things, a mature and enticing film, suitable for a sophomore project by one of Britain’s rising stars. Centered around a thirtysomething benefits office worker named Katie (Ruth Wilson) and her humdrum existence, the film cleverly uses the familiar melodramatic tropes to its advantage. Of course, it has to do with a man – a handsome but unreachable man – that would wrench Katie out of her self-effacing day of life. Tom Burke, who translates his attractively brusque persona from Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, plays the nameless guy on welfare whose words of love devotion are always followed by disappearances and dismissal.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘Reflection’ is a brutal, technically accomplished but emotionally cold look at war and its consequences [Grade: B-]

Ukranian director Valentyn Vasyanovych won the hearts of many at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, when his Atlantis won the Orizzonti section. Atlantis was a post-apocalyptic dystopian film in a territory made inhabitable by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Vasyanovych was invited back to the Lido, this time in the Official Competition, to present Reflections, another film about the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Last Night In Soho’ Sees Edgar Wright Running On The Fumes Of Old Enthusiasms [Venice Review]

Guess it had to happen sometime, but it’s a shame that the previously-thought-to-be inexhaustible energy resource of Edgar Wright’s omnivorous, giddy cinephilia should finally be showing signs running out right now, just when a jaded, weary, pandemic-drab world could use it most. Don’t get me wrong: with its dual-timeline gimmick and its evident love for the pastichey recreation of London in the Swinging Sixties decorating a coming-of-ager that becomes a fish-out-of-water drama that morphs into a murder-mystery that then turns into a slasher-horror, “Last Night in Soho,” which premiered today at the Venice Film Festival, boasts as ambitious a genre-melding concept as Wright has ever fielded.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg seethe in the Mexican heat of Michel Franco’s ‘Sundown’ [Grade: B]

Michel Franco returns to the Lido just one year after his New Order won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, premiering his latest which also reunites him with Tim Roth after having done Chronic in 2015. Unfolding from a script Franco wrote with the British actor in mind, Sundown paints a disquieting portrait of a (white) middle-class family disintegrating as their summer holiday turns sour.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: ‘Freaks Out’ is an electrifying and spectacular WWII adventure [Grade: B+]

September 1943. Fulvio, Cencio, Mario and Matilde live in suburban Rome, and they work for a man named Israel. They work for his circus: Fulvio is a particularly furry man, with superhuman force; Cencio is a light-skinned young man whose ability is to be an insect whisperer; Mario is short, kind and almost childlike, and he can attract metal objects thanks to his magnetism; Matilde is a fragile and vulnerable teenager who can’t afford to be touched by anyone, due to her electrocution power. Their show is magical, and Israel acts like a father to them: he cares for them and protects them from danger. Everything changes when Nazis get to Rome, forcing them to move out. Israel’s sudden disappearance further complicates things: what can they do? Where can they go? Some members of the group think it would be a good idea to join the other circus in town, run by Nazi officer Franz, a six-fingered man who, using ether, can see into the future. Franz knows that Germany is bound to lose the war, and to his officer brother’s contrary opinion, has a plan that can revert the destinies of an entire continent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy