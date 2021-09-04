Madeleine Collins
“Who is it? - It’s no one.” Indeed, who is actually the protagonist of Madeleine Collins. by Antoine Barraud, a very enigmatic film à tiroirs that dives into the heart of dissimulation and identity, and which was presented at the Giornate degli Autori at the 78th Venice Film Festival? By very skillfully and progressively lifting the veil on the double life of a woman split between two households in two countries, the French filmmaker (appreciated in Locarno for The Sinkholes.cineuropa.org
Comments / 0