CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

THE WINE RANGER: A Year in the Life of a Grapevine — Part 4, véraison

By DAVE SIT
Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning with bud break in mid-May, it had been almost four months since the start of the 2020 growing season. The vines had been occupied with creating energy and resources through photosynthesis. There had been little disease or insect pressure, as the weather had remained warm and dry through the summer.

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Wine Grapes#Orange Wine#Grape#Food Drink#Beverages#Flavonols#Aroma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Time Out Global

A beginners' guide to wine, part one: conquering the bottle shop

“Can you grab a bottle of wine on your way?” Such a simple request, on the surface. So why does it fill many of us with dread? It’s a cliche to the point of being a punchline, but wine can be intimidating. Why are we swirling our glasses? Why is she sticking her nose into her glass like it’s an oxygen mask? Should I just order from the bottom of the list? Will they laugh at me if I just buy the cheapest?
Drinksvinepair.com

More Than Miller High Life: What Somms Can Teach Wine Lovers About Beer

A wine drinker wanting to expand their horizons and learn about beer might look first to the wine professionals they’ve trusted for advice in restaurants and wineries, only to be puzzled by Instagram posts about late-night PBRs at local dives or cases of Miller High Life guzzled during harvest. They might, understandably, be quite confused about this apparent duality. Every day, these pros use their granular knowledge of a niche topic to create new and profound experiences for wine drinkers. Somms are trained to detect the slightest nuance in a wine. Why would they be interested in something as mass-produced as Coors Banquet?
DrinksFood & Wine

100-Year-Olds Receive 100 Bottles of Wine for Their Birthday in This Part of Switzerland

In the United States, 100th birthdays usually don't go unnoticed. At the very least, the local news will come out and hope you give them a viral explanation of your longevity — preferably something like bacon or gin-soaked raisins or a combo of Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker. But in Switzerland, reaching the century mark apparently comes with a gift from your local government — and in one region, the spoils of old age are especially delightful if you still enjoy alcoholic beverages. The Swiss canton (basically, state) of Fribourg offers any resident who turns 100 years old the gift of 100 bottles of wine.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

New Aberfeldy 18 Year Whisky Finished In French Red Wine Casks

John Dewar & Sons recently announced its latest limited single malt whisky, Aberfeldy 18 Years Old, finished in French red wine casks from France’s wine-making region Côte Rôtie. Aberfeldy’s French Red Wine Cask Collection launched in 2019 with the first release of Aberfeldy 15 Year Old, finished in Pomerol casks...
RecipesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Recipes: Blue and Black Berry Ginger Shrubs, Raspberry Hibiscus Sparklers, Spicy Melon-Mint Shrub

Makes about 2 3/4 cups syrup. Note: Feel free to play with the ratio of berries, depending on what is ultra-ripe and available. Late-harvest fruit is especially flavorful. I've even subbed in the last of the plums from my tree, pitting and chopping them up to stir in with a handful of berries. I prefer to use organic cane sugar, but granulated sugar works just as well. From Lisa Golden Schroeder.
Drinksvinepair.com

10 of the Best Bourbon Cocktails for Fall

All September on VinePair, we’re turning our focus to America’s spirit: bourbon. For our third annual Bourbon Month, we’re exploring the industry legends and innovators, our favorite craft distilleries, new bottles we love, and more. The buzz surrounding fall drinks is almost as inevitable as the leaves changing colors (we’re...
Drinksisthmus.com

Boots, pants, cups and Stackenblochen

Hiking Boots, a blonde ale from Alt Brew, was among my favorites from this year’s 2021 Great Taste of the Midwest. It’s a showcase for a blend of Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops that lend tropical citrus flavor upfront followed by herbal notes in the finish. There’s soft, light breadiness from millet and rice used instead of malt in this gluten-free beer. It’s incredibly easy drinking and ideal for fall patio enjoyment at 4.7 percent ABV. Available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles from the Alt Brew taproom ($13). Part of the proceeds go to the Wisconsin chapter of the Pink Boots Society to support women in the brewing industry with educational scholarships and training.
Drinksvinepair.com

In This Swiss Canton, 100-Year-Olds Are Gifted 100 Bottles of Wine

Fribourg resident Marie-Antoinette is turning 100 in November, a feat she will share with just half a million people in the world. To celebrate her centenarian status, Marie-Antoinette will be gifted 100 bottles of wine by her Swiss canton (district). Since 2000, the local government of Fribourg has been offering bottles of wine and a bouquet of flowers to centenarian residents.
DrinksForward

This Jewish family has been making honey wine for 150 years

(JTA) — This article originally appeared on Kveller. Rachel Lipman cares deeply about preserving her Jewish family’s fifth-generation winemaking business, Loew Vineyards, but the 28-year-old is keeping an eye on the future, too. As one of the youngest winemakers in Maryland — if not the youngest — she’s pushing through boundaries in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

Geneva brewery to share proceeds of new release with SLPWA

GENEVA — Big aLICe Brewing Co. plans to release its new Seneca Cream Ale to the public from 4-9 p.m. Thursday(Sept. 9) — and Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will share in the proceeds from sales of the new beer. During Thursday’s event, brewery owners Scott Berger and Kyle Hurst...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Beaulieu Vineyard Debuts Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon as New Portfolio Offering

Elevated Bottling Continues BV’s Legacy of Innovation in Rutherford and the Cult Cabernet Category. Napa Valley, CA (September 9, 2021) – Founded in 1900 and a pioneering winery of the Rutherford appellation, Beaulieu Vineyard announces the release of its inaugural vintage of the 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($80 per 750 ml bottle). With more than century of experience in Rutherford, Beaulieu’s extensive vineyard study, block by block, and its experimentation with various techniques culminates in this new wine – the ultimate expression of Rutherford terroir. The 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will join the winery’s portfolio of premium California Cabernets as a new offering that pays homage to this distinctive Napa Valley sub-region and its specific “Rutherford Dust” characteristics. To learn more about this exceptional wine, please enjoy a short video on the Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon HERE.
Suttons Bay, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Northern Michigan winery offers new private vineyard tours for a VIP experience

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Just in time for fall wine tasting season, one of Northern Michigan’s most well-known wineries is offering a new private tour experience through its vineyards. Black Star Farms is still doing its larger group tours of the rolling vineyard and tasting room near Suttons Bay, but this year it has added an enhanced private tour designed just for groups of up to four guests.
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

EPCOT Food and Wine Booths Part 4, New Additions

EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival officially began July 15 with 81 different food items to enjoy and even more booths recently opened. Of course, we’re on a mission to try them all, and our quest continues with park reporter Chrissy back at EPCOT sampling food from eight more booths.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Jerry's 50 year old Concord grapevine produces bumper crop

Fifty years ago, I bought a Concord grape vine. Just one. I had put up a split rail fence around my yard and thought a grape vine growing on it might be a nice touch. I knew absolutely nothing about growing grapes. My only experience had been with wild grapes that grew on my farm, sometimes with vines that grew to the top of trees.
LifestyleNoozhawk

Laurie Jervis: A Year in the Life of a New Santa Maria Valley Vineyard — Part 5

[Noozhawk’s note: In early February, Will Henry told Noozhawk that he was about to plant the first estate vineyard for Lumen Wines, the label he co-owns and produces with Lane Tanner, and we jumped at the chance to document the process from Day One. Following is the fifth in a series about the life of a new vineyard by Noozhawk contributing writer Laurie Jervis and photographer Len Wood.]
Drinksvinepair.com

The Evolution of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars

On May 24, 1976 at 3 p.m., nine of the most respected names in French gastronomy sat down at a long table at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris for a blind wine tasting. The contenders were France’s top estates from Bordeaux and Burgundy versus wine from an unknown region of Northern California. The tasting was the idea of a British wine merchant who owned a wine store in Paris as a way to drum up publicity for his shop by hosting a tasting of California wines to mark America’s bicentennial anniversary. At the time, the thought of American wine conjured up images of cheap jug wines. No one took the wine tasting seriously. Assuming the French would sweep the competition, only one journalist even bothered to show up to cover it. The nine judges confidently scribbled down notes while periodically saying things like, “Ah, back to France” or “This is definitely California. It has no nose.”
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone Campground Is Very Nice Except For Battling Bison

This is the bison's country; we just live here. They were here before we were, and chances are they'll be here when we're gone. After all, they managed to survive near-total eradication on the continent. And don't forget, Yellowstone bison are the meanest and toughest of them all - Yellowstone is the only place in North America where wild North American bison survived the glut of hunting in the 19th century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy