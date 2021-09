In the opening scene of Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks Out [ + ] , Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), the director of the Mezza Piotta Circus, introduces his phenomena: “You will meet extraordinary creatures, capable of unforgettable and stupefying acts. Nothing is at it seems”. It’s the perfect description of the film, through which the director declares his intent: to pay tribute to the seventh art by way of a bit of a show. In the running for the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and deriving its title from Tod Browning’s 1932 classic, the film consists of 141 minutes blending pure entertainment with a reflection on diversity, with the onus being on the former. The backdrop of the Second World War provides the director with an opportunity to do exactly what Quentin Tarantino want to do via Inglourious Basterds.