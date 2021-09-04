CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINE OF THE MONTH SEPTEMBER 2021: Boundary Breaks Dry Riesling

By DAVE SIT
Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2019 Boundary Breaks Dry Riesling #239 ($23) From one of the best riesling producers in the Finger Lakes, the number 239 on the label refers to the riesling clone used in this wine; light yellow color; energetic nose of bracing acidity and sharp ripe pineapple and peach with a note of orange blossoms; in the mouth it’s a high-wire act balancing the vivid acidity and rich late fruit, dry but mouth-filling, great tension; an extra fine dry riesling with its best is yet to come! Score: 93.

