Everything We Know About Dancing With the Stars' Season 30
Let's get ready to rumba again! Dancing With the Stars returns for a 30th season this fall with a new crop of celebrity contestants. The newest installment of the ABC series is also marking a long-awaited milestone: It marks the first time the U.S. version of the show will feature a same-sex dancing couple. One of the new contestants, JoJo Siwa, has been paired with a female pro dancer. While ABC has not revealed who it is, the Nickelodeon star did recently offer a hint! The new season of Dancing With the Stars will also feature a recent Olympic gold medalist, a YouTube star seeking to waltz back into fans' good graces after a family controversy and a Real Housewives...www.imdb.com
