‘Last Night In Soho’ Sees Edgar Wright Running On The Fumes Of Old Enthusiasms [Venice Review]

By Jessica Kiang
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Guess it had to happen sometime, but it’s a shame that the previously-thought-to-be inexhaustible energy resource of Edgar Wright’s omnivorous, giddy cinephilia should finally be showing signs running out right now, just when a jaded, weary, pandemic-drab world could use it most. Don’t get me wrong: with its dual-timeline gimmick and its evident love for the pastichey recreation of London in the Swinging Sixties decorating a coming-of-ager that becomes a fish-out-of-water drama that morphs into a murder-mystery that then turns into a slasher-horror, “Last Night in Soho,” which premiered today at the Venice Film Festival, boasts as ambitious a genre-melding concept as Wright has ever fielded.

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright’s Delirious Horror Movie Is a Mod Delight

Edgar Wright’s long-awaited new film has plenty of what you might call The Wright Stuff. That is, it mixes comedy with more nerve-racking genres, it bursts with his love of pop culture, it explores his mixed feelings about the lure and the risk of nostalgia, and it includes several of his other favorite subjects, including London life and dodgy pubs. “Last Night In Soho” also marks a refreshing change for the director and co-writer of “Shaun of the Dead”, “Hot Fuzz”, and “Baby Driver.” Left behind is his trademark hyperactive editing and insistent post-modernism; in its place is flowing movement and...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Last Night in Soho Trailer

In acclaimed director, Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Is “About The Exploitation Of Women” Says Co-Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Director Edgar Wright teamed with the Oscar-nominated co-writer of “1917,” Krysty Wilson-Cairns, for a new, more serious genre venture, “Last Night In Soho.” A psychological horror film that seemingly has time-jumping elements with rising stars Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch,” “The Queen’s Gambit“) and Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit“) playing the two main leads.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Last Night In Soho First Reviews: Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzle in Edgar Wright’s “Hypnotic" Horror Hybrid

Edgar Wright, best known for hybrid comedies such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz and the crime thriller Baby Driver, continues to play around with genres in Last Night in Soho, a nostalgic yet nightmarish tribute to 1960s London. The first reviews, from its Venice Film Festival debut, mostly celebrate its stylish time-traveling mashup of British cinema homage and unique spin on giallo horror – as well as its dual-lead performances from Thomas McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy and loving showcase for screen icons such as the late Diana Rigg.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright’s Retro Horror Has Its Heart in the Sixties and Its Head All Over the Place

Have you ever noticed how the icily dramatic opening strings in “You’re My World,” Cilla Black’s earnest, bawling-on-the-bathroom-floor ballad from 1965, could just as easily be a shivery horror theme by Bernard Herrmann? Edgar Wright has, and uses the likeness to briefly spine-tingling effect early in “Last Night in Soho”: As ’60s-fixated Gen-z fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) finds herself somehow transported in time to the Swinging London world of naive party girl and aspiring chanteuse Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), those strings signal not just the dreamy collision of timelines, but a darkening of tone and genre, as Eloise’s rosy nostalgia for an era she never inhabited is soon invaded by blood-dripping violence and threat.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Edgar Wright Describes Working With Diana Rigg on Icon’s Final Role in ‘Last Night in Soho’

As a film that he first conceived over a decade ago that is set in the area of London he’s spent a quarter of a century working from, the making of Last Night in Soho — starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith — was an “emotional experience” for Edgar Wright. But for the British writer-director, undoubtedly the most poignant element of Focus Feature’s psychological time-twisting horror — having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival — was that it would be the final role for screen icon Diana Rigg, who passed away in Sept. 2020. “It’s desperately sad that I won’t get...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp1960s Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller (which premieres this weekend in the Venice Film Festival out of competition). Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful and with the voice and talent to match her...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

How Edgar Wright’s ‘Soho’ was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’

A movie with “night” right there in the title did indeed require weeks of night shoots. ”Last Night in Soho,” the new film from director Edgar Wright, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is a horror-thriller of kaleidoscopic colors and emotions. It has the signature lightness of touch but an altogether darker, more intense tone compared with previous Wright films such as “Baby Driver,” “The World’s End” or “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”
MoviesGamespot

Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho Gets Trippy, Scary Final Trailer

The final trailer for Last Night In Soho has been released. The movie is directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) and it hits theaters on October 22. While last month's first trailer was packed with striking imagery but entirely dialogue-free, this one gives us more of the plot. Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) plays a young fashion designer who arrives in London to pursue her career dreams. Her favorite era is the 1960s, and one night she finds herself transport back to that time, where she inhabits the body of a singer named Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

